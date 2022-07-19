HARTFORD — Darlene Lunsford Jones, 71, of Hartford, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Saint Thomas Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee. She was born July 19, 1950, in Jamestown, to the late Eugene & Floy McKinley Lunsford. Darlene was the owner of Dillion Tax Service for over 40 years and retired from the laborers local 1392.
Darlene loved spending time with her grandsons, gardening and canning with her husband, watching Kentucky basketball, shopping, and going to watch live music. Although preparing taxes was her profession, she enjoyed the relationships she made with her clients the most. She was a caregiver by heart and couldn’t stand to see someone with an empty cup of coffee. She lived her life caring for others until the very end. Her family and siblings were her whole life and she wouldn’t have had it any other way.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Elvis Carroll Jones; four brothers, Buddy Lunsford, Jimmy Lunsford, Billy Lunsford, and Lee Roy Lunsford; two sisters, Jo Lynn Sowers and Kathy Rhineheimer; and one son-in-law, Chad Arnold.
She leaves behind to cherish many wonderful memories two daughters, Casey (Jerrod) Allen of Beaver Dam and Brandy Jordan of Tennessee; one step-son, Matthew Jones of Hartford; one step-daughter Amanda Muffett of Beaver Dam; two sisters, Mary Jane Gustin of New Port Richey, Florida and Dottie (John) Rose of Nicholasville; three brothers, Tommy (Brenda) Lunsford of Hartford, Kenny (Liz) Lunsford of Cromwell, and Charles (Sharon) Lunsford of Noblesville, Indiana. Darlene was blessed with five grandchildren, Miles Arnold and Bennett Allen both of Beaver Dam, Dakota Muffett of Beaver Dam, and Justin and Johnathan Boling of Tennessee, along with several nieces and nephews, that she loved dearly.
No services will be held at this time.
