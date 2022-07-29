GRANDVIEW, INDIANA — Darlene Potts, 69, of Grandview, Indiana died Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at St. Vincent Medical Center in Evansville, Indiana. She was a caregiver.
Survivors: husband, Gary Potts; daughter, Elizabeth Christine Potts; son, Gary Martin Potts; and siblings, Bob Cummins, Phil Cummins, Paul Cummins, Sam Cummins, and Sherrie Dayhoff.
Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: American Cancer Society.
Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
