ROCKPORT, IN — Darlene Rhodes, 79, of Rockport, Indiana passed away on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh. Darlene was born in Rockport on Sept. 5, 1943, to the late John Enlow Sr. and Mayme (Paceley) Enlow.
Darlene had attended church at The Refuge in Reo. She was a life member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, Laureate Nu Chapter of Owensboro, a charter member of Evansville Civitan Club, a Kentucky Colonel and member of the Owensboro Ladies Kentucky Colonel Club, a past member of the Evansville Run/Walk Club and a member of Owensboro Area Running-Walking club.
A lifelong resident of Rockport, Darlene spent many years supporting her community and the surrounding areas in various roles, including volunteering and teaching hundreds of participants in water aerobics classes, was involved in several charities, was the recipient of several health and fitness awards, participated in the National Senior Olympics, to name a few of her accolades.
She loved to travel and had snow skied at many resorts in the United States, Switzerland, Germany and Austria.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her siblings.
Darlene is survived by her husband, Jim Rhodes; her daughter, Leta (Jeff) Arnold; her granddaughter, Jenna (Jason) Higdon; her great grandson, Mason; and extended family and friends.
Services are 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana with Pastor Jason Toler officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Refuge or the South Spencer Scholarship Foundation.
Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
