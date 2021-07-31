BELTON — Darlene Wells Westfall, 63, of Belton, died Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Alive Hospice Center. Darlene was the office manager at Flynn Enterprises and a member of the Church of Christ.
Survivors include her daughters, Shannon Sherrod and Kaitlan Westfall; sons Jordan Sherrod and Ian Westfall; parents Dalton and June Wells; and brothers Dwight Wells and Kevin Wells.
Service: Noon Thursday at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home. Burial: Horton’s Chapel Cemetery, Belton. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Thursday.
