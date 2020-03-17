Darlene York, 59, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Darlene was born Feb. 10, 1961, in Owensboro to the late Michael York and Mary Wilma Thompson York. Darlene was a member of the Catholic faith. Darlene enjoyed long rides in the country, music, concerts and stuffed peppers. Most of all she loved her family, her hunny bunny, Jamicen, and partner of 21 years, Les Damin. We will miss her sassiness, her calls, and the tons of love she always showed us.
Darlene is survived by her partner, Les Damin; her siblings, Richard (Vickie) York, Janice (Danny) Dockery,
and Jerry (Geraldine) York; a special niece Kemberly Boone; a
special great-nephew Jamicen Boone.
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 18, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Haley McGinnis
Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Ms. York. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Darlene York at www.haleymcginnis.com.
