Darrel Davis, 66, of Owensboro, lost his battle with cancer and stepped into the arms of Jesus on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. He was born to Albert and Polly Davis on Mother’s Day in 1955. He often said he was sure that his mother had him at Temple Baptist Church the next Sunday, and he kept with the Baptist faith all his life. He was a 1973 graduate of Daviess County High School. Darrel retired from the maintenance department of Ken-Tron Manufacturing in 2015. He enjoyed classic cars, classic rock music and traveling with his wife. His most loved hobby was fishing, which he did as often as possible. More than anything, Darrel loved spending time with his family; especially family barbecues.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Betty Jean Davis.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Debbie Davis; his children, Nathan Davis and Bethany Davis; his grandchildren, Madalynn, Cambron, Greyson and Gavin; and his brothers, Sam Davis, Roger (Gina) Davis and Glen (Sherry) Davis. Other survivors include his best friend, Ronnie Lamb, and his dear friend, Doris Taylor.
The service will be noon Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, where visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Burial will be at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Expression of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Memories and condolences may be offered to the family at www.glenncares.com.
