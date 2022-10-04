Darrel Stroud, 89, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. The New Albany, Mississippi native was born February 13, 1933, to the late A.K. Stroud and Florence Stinson Stroud. Through his everyday actions of love and support, Darrel leaves a legacy of memories for his family and friends. He graduated from Arkabutla High School with a class of 13 students in 1953. The very next day he began serving in the Army. Darrel was a Korean War Veteran. He worked at the Cigar Factory in Owensboro for 22 years until it closed in 1978. He then worked at WR Grace, which was bought out by Daramic, for 20 years until he retired in 1998.
Darrel loved his family devotedly, but he had a few other loves as well like fishing and gardening, and he loved a good sweet treat. Darrel loved watching sports. He was an avid UK basketball fan, but he was an even bigger fan of watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren when they were on the field or on the court. They could always count on Papaw Stroud to be cheering them on from the sidelines or from his truck. After the game, Papaw Stroud always had a motivational thing or two to say. Darrel’s long life was filled with many blessings, one of which was his faith in Jesus Christ. He was a good, Catholic man who belonged to St. Martin’s Catholic Church for many years. While he will be greatly missed; his family knows he will be waiting to greet them in Paradise.
In addition to his parents, Darrel also was preceded in death by a grandchild, Lacey Lamirande; great-grandchild, Ridley Campbell; two brothers, Quincy “Pete” Stroud and William “Bill” Stroud; and brother-in-law, James Powers.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife of 66 years, Ruth Josephine Stroud; three daughters, Darlene Grimsley (Lewis Krahwinkel, Jr.), Sheila (Sam) Hodskins, and Lisa (James) Lamirande; five grandchildren, Gene (Debbie) Hodskins, Darren Hodskins, Mackenzie (Isaac) Murphy, Nathan (Beth) Lamirande, and Ashley Lamirande Campbell; 14 great-grandchildren, Julianna, Reese, Lyra, Abi, Luke, Eli, Will, John, Adam, Mary, Collin, Callie, Ryler, and Tamzin; and two siblings, Ruby Jean Powers and Robert “Bub” Stroud.
A Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at St. Martin Catholic Church. Burial will be in Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the VFW-Post 696, 311 W. Veterans Blvd., Owensboro, KY 42301 or Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org.
Condolences and memories for Darrel’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
