Darrel W. Shaffer, 64, of Owensboro, died Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Survivors: significant other, Dorothy G. Nolan, and children, Tammy Davis, Dawn Box, and Doug Nolan.
Funeral arrangements will be held at a later date.
Leave your messages of condolence for the family of Darrel W. Shaffer
