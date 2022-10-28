CALHOUN — Darrel Walker, 56, of Calhoun, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Darrel Ray Walker, Jr. was born February 7, 1966, in Owensboro to the late Darrel Ray and Sharon Gayle Morris Walker and was married to the former Brenda Carol Anderson July 30, 2005. Darrel was employed with the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades, District Council 91. He loved being outdoors, hunting, cooking on his smoker, and spending time with his friends.
In addition to his parents, Darrel was preceded in death by a sister, Sonya Boehman.
Survivors include his wife of 17 years, Brenda Walker; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Katherine and Wink Anderson of Calhoun; two brothers, Jamie Sowders (Christa) of Sorgho and Chris Cook of Rumsey; and two sisters, Lisa Taylor (Jonathan) of Hartford and Linda Boone of Owensboro.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel, with the Rev. Steve McElvain officiating. Burial will be in Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Darrel’s family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home in Calhoun.
Darrel’s service will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The Darrel Walker family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Darrel Walker, Memorial Fund, C/O Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 160, Calhoun, KY 42327.
