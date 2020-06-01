Darrell Alan Hartwich, 65, of Owensboro, passed away on May 31, 2020, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Aug. 22, 1954, in Topeka, Kansas. He retired from Wal-Mart. Darrell was a jokester and loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Hazel Hartwich.
He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Kathryn Hartwich; daughters, Teresa Cook (Billy) and Tricia Hutchinson (Justin); six grandchildren, Vivian, Zachary, Lillian, Kaida, Chloe, and William; and other family, Mandy Fulton (D.J.).
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Daviess County Animal Shelter, 2620 Kentucky 81, Owensboro, KY 42301.
