SACRAMENTO -- Darrell Austin Baker, 21, of Sacramento, died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at 4:13 p.m. in Hanson. Darrell was born Jan. 18, 1998, in Perry County, Kentucky. He was a coal miner. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lillie Belle Colwell, Jeff Baker and James Green; special grandparent Verdia Baker; special friend Matthew Asher; and aunts and uncles Frank Hamblin, Frank and Vivian Stevens and Betty Gullet.
Darrell is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Georgetta Frankie Ann Baker; his mother and father, Crystal and Darrell Baker; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Toni and Gary Green; grandparents Eugene Colwell, Bethel Baker, Mary Green and Bertha and Larry Miller; sisters-in-law Santana Green, Chrissy Green and Christine Lewis; a host of aunts and uncles, Tim and Bobbie Colwell, Darrell and Ruby Williams, Jeffery Baker, James and Laura Fugate, Michael and Melissa Wooten, Wesley and Tammy Godsey, David and Gabby Baker, Jackie and Angela Baker, Nicole Baker, Zack and Marilyn Sizemore, Charlie and Sharon Green, James "Buggy" and Tammy Green, all of Hazard, and William and Ashlea Baker of Pikeville; and a host of cousins and friends.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Brother Jimmy Riley officiating. Visitation will be after 5 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneral homes.com.
