ROCKPORT, Ind. -- Darrell Duane Ayer, 76, of Rockport, Indiana, died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Newburgh Healthcare.
He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and retired from Martin-Serrin Insurance Company.
Survivors include his wife, Charlotte Ayer; his son, David Stuart Ayer; and his siblings, Carol Baker, Sharon Szabo and Donald Ray Ayer.
Service: 10 a.m. Monday at Trinity United Methodist Church, 124 S. 5th St., Rockport, IN 47635. Visitation: After 1 p.m. Sunday.
Memorial contribution: Trinity United Methodist Church.
Boultinghouse Funeral Home is entrusted with care.
