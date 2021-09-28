Darrell Barnett, 57, of Owensboro, passed away September 26, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born March 19, 1964, in Kirkwood, Missouri, to George and Diane Barnett. Darrell was a graduate of Owensboro High School and worked at Gipe Auto Color. He was a Christian man that loved spending time with his family and taking care of people. His hobbies included golf, cookouts, pool, hunting, fishing, guns, and traveling.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sherry Barnett and father, George Barnett.
He is survived by his fiancé, Pam Bartimus; children, Austin (Maggie) Barnett and Brittany Barnett; grandchildren, Myles and Gracie Barnett; step-children, Jerri White, Shawn (Carrie) Miller, Justin (Christina) Miller and Luke Bartimus; step-grandchildren, Jasmine Tong, Journee Tong, Keighley White, Alexis Bartimus and Ashley Miller; sisters, Kathy (Mark) O’Bryan and Beth (Brian) Newton; brother, Mike (Tammy) Barnett; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and after 8 a.m. Thursday.
Memories and condolences may be offered to the family at www.glenncares.com.
Commented