Darrell Barnett, 57, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born March 19, 1964, in Kirkwood, Missouri, to George and Diane Barnett. Darrell was a graduate of Owensboro High School and worked at Gipe Auto Color. He was a Christian man that loved spending time with his family and taking care of people. His hobbies included golf, cookouts, pool, hunting, fishing, guns and traveling.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sherry Barnett; and father George Barnett.
He is survived by his fiancé, Pam Bartimus; mother Diane Barnett; children Austin (Maggie) Barnett and Brittany Barnett; grandchildren Myles and Gracie Barnett; stepchildren Jerri White, Shawn (Carrie) Miller, Justin (Christina) Miller and Luke Bartimus; stepgrandchildren Jasmine Tong, Journee Tong, Keighley White, Alexis Bartimus and Ashley Miller; sisters Kathy (Mark) O’Bryan and Beth (Brian) Newton; brother Mike (Tammy) Barnett; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
The service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will after 8 a.m. Thursday.
