Darrell Chambers, Sr. passed away Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at the age of 90. He was the son of Dr. F.V. and Myrl Chambers. Darrell was a deacon at Macedonia Baptist Church and a recent member of First Baptist Church of Owensboro. He retired from Green River Appliance in Owensboro. He spent most of his retirement in Plant City, Florida where he also had family before moving back to Owensboro in 2017.
Darrell was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Jameline “Jay” Chambers; sister, Donna Jo Price; and brothers, Bruce and Frank Chambers.
He is survived by three children, Ray (Marnell) Chambers and Kay (Myron) Harris, both of Owensboro, and Julie (Bobby) Price of Camden, Arkansas; five grandchildren, Paul (Karen) Chambers of Louisville, Dr. Elton (Montica) Chambers of Seymour, Indiana, Dr. Sally Chambers of Richmond, Marty (Jenny) Harris of Owensboro, and Carissa Harris of Bardstown; seven great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law, Virginia Litsey, Shirley Westerfield, and Diane Chambers.
There will be a visitation from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home in Owensboro.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to First Baptist Church Benevolence Fund, P.O. Box 904, Owensboro, KY 42302.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
