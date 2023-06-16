CENTRAL CITY — Darrell Curtis Groves, 58, of Central City, died Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at his residence. He was a member of Gospel Light Holiness Church in Nortonville.
Survivors: wife, Doris Oglesby Groves; son, Billy Curtis Groves; mother, Donna Smith; sisters, Donna MeServe and Sherry Lindsey; and brothers, David Groves, Tommy Groves, Timmy Groves, and Reubin Groves.
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Graham Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Darrell Curtis Groves Memorial Fund c/o Tucker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 548, Central City, KY 42330 or online at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
