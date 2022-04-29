Darrell Dean Jones, 64, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born January 25, 1958 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Johnnie F. Jones Sr. and Christella Louise Jones. Darrell retired from Owensboro Medical Health System after 33 years. He enjoyed spending time sitting on his front porch, grilling out, NASCAR racing, and being a Papaw to his seven grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Nancy Dunn and Sandra “Seely” Mills, and a brother, Johnnie Jones Jr.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Drema Lee Jones; son, Christopher Jones; daughter, Amy Gray (Mark); seven grandchildren, Austin, Samantha, Xander, Braxton, Peyton, Damon and Grayson; brother, Dan Jones (Cal); two sisters, Mary Lou “Hankie” Jones and Betty Soliz (Rudy); and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation is from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and after 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented