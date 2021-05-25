Darrell Dowell, 79, of Owensboro, on May 21, 2021 peacefully lost his long-fought battle with an illness doing what he loved to do, watching an old John Wayne Western with his beloved dog, Stack. Darrell was born on July 19th to the late Dennie and Cathleen Dowell. Darrell had many trades that included working in the oil fields, wood working and working at Addison Windows and Doors until he retired, living on a plot of land that he diligently worked hard for in Hartford, until recently moving to Owensboro. His home, heart and mind were open to anyone and everyone, to the immense benefit of those left behind and all that knew him. In addition to his parents, Darrell was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Dowell; sisters, Helen Burden and Virginia Vance; and a brother, Franklin Dowell.
Survivors include his daughters, Katherine Shelton, Teresa Hodskins Dowell (Steve); sons, Dennie Dowell, Curtis Dowell and William James; step-daughters, Judith Shouse, Jennifer Shouse, and Stephanie Shouse; 27 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren; his best friend and former spouse, Bonnie Cook; and several nieces and nephews.
Those that wish to join the Celebration of Life may do so at Yellow Creek Park, OMHS shelter by the lake, on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Breast Cancer Awareness: Susan G. Komen for the Cure, 4424 Vogel Road, Suite 205, Evansville, IN. 47715.
