Darrell Eugene “Gene” Haire, 87, of Philpot, died Feb. 3, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Jan. 6, 1933, in Henderson County to the late Colie and Lillian Haire. Gene was a retired truck driver for Miles LP Gas. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and loved the outdoors. Gene always looked forward to his mornings at McDonald’s on 54 to drink coffee with his buddies. He was a member of Karns Grove Baptist Church, where he was a deacon and song leader for over 40 years. He attended Yellow Creek Baptist Church and was a member of the Masonic Lodge 729, Ensor. He is preceded in death by his wife, Opal Mae Haire; brother Clyde Haire; and sister Maxine Gibson.
He is survived by five sons, Darrell (Theresa) Haire, Keith (Brenda) Haire, Steven (Linda) Haire, Michael Haire and Brent Haire; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-
grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville. Burial will follow in Karns Grove Cemetery in Philpot. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and after 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
