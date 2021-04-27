Darrell Fay Haven, 83, of Livermore, died at 12:01 p.m., Saturday, April 24, 2021, at his home.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Panther Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Eddie Duke officiating.
A native of Eden, he was born on Nov. 14, 1937, the son of the late Hezekiah Haven and Bennie Bratcher Haven. He was also preceded in death by a son, Darrell James Haven.
He was a welder and worked at Owensboro Grain Company in maintenance. He was a member of Panther Creek Baptist Church in Owensboro.
Survivors include his wife, Katherine Jean Terhune Haven, of Livermore; his daughter, Tina (Donnie) Basham, of Owensboro; his brother, Thomas (Wanda) Haven, of Louisville; his sisters, Ida Carnes, of Leitchfield, and Orna Kessler, of Madison, Indiana; and his half brother, Alfred Elmore, of Indianapolis, Indiana.
