Darrell Ferguson, 65, of Owensboro, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Norton Hospital in Louisville. He was born Oct. 7, 1954, in Daviess County to Durwood Jay Ferguson and Wanda Williams Ferguson. Darrell was retired from Boilermakers Local 374. He enjoyed horses, flying airplanes, drag racing and spending time with family, especially with his granddaughter, Lexy.
Darrell was preceded in death by his father, Durwood Ferguson, in 2005.
He is survived by his son, John Gary Ferguson; mother Wanda Ferguson; two grandchildren, Lexy and Colton Ferguson; brothers Ronnie Ferguson (Shelly) and Terry Ferguson (Sandy); sisters Loretta McGrath and Cathy Maddox (Monty); a special aunt, Loretta Williams; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Entombment will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends must wear appropriate personal protective masks.
