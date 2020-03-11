Darrell Keith Curtis, 53, of Owensboro, died Sunday, March 8, 2020, at his home. He was a construction worker and a member of the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church.
Survivors include his mother, Carol Curtis; stepson Jamie Stewart; brother Brent Curtis; and sisters Gayla Sholar, Andrea Dunn, Lisa Curtis and Jeremie Young.
Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at King’s Funeral Home, Cadiz. Burial: Tommie Thomas Hill Cemetery. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Thursday.
Memorial contribution: Shebang’s Great Dane Rescue, 914 N. State Road 161, Rockport, IN 47635.
