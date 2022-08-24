CENTRAL CITY — Darrell Lee Rector Sr., 75, of Nelson Creek, died Sunday, August 21, 2022, at 8:20 a.m. He was a retired teamster with local 215 and a retired deputy sheriff of the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s office.
Survivors: wife, Margaret Rector; children, Tammy (William) Goff II, Darrell (Vicki) Rector Jr., and Tiffiany (Craig) Miller; brothers, Mike Rector and Sherman (Betty) Rector; and sister, Altie (Larry) Majors.
Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Nelson Creek Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented