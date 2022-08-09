DRAKESBORO — Darrell Ray Smith Sr., 66, of Drakesboro, died Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. He was a diesel mechanic for Johnson Trucking for 30 years.
Survivors: wife, Marlene Epley Smith; children, Darrell Ray (Tasha) Smith, Jr., Joseph Matthew Smith, and Jennifer Smith; and brothers, Roger Smith, Bobby Smith, and Danny Smith.
Funeral services will be private.
Tucker Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
