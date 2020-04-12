Darrell Taylor Stinnett, 58, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at his home while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Aug. 1, 1961, in Daviess County to the late Willis Taylor and Della Mae Short Stinnett. Darrell was a machinist at Gipe Machine Shop. He enjoyed playing cards, especially poker with friends, Teresa and James West and Ed and Ruth Holman. He also enjoyed going to car shows, garage sales, fishing, working on cars and was an avid UK basketball fan. Darrell loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren.
Darrell is survived by his wife of 23 years, Victoria “Vicki” Stinnett; three daughters, Samantha Phillips and husband Rob of Utica, Jennifer “Jenni” Hatcher and husband Zach of Utica and Rachel Foreman and husband Austin of Philpot; 12 grandchildren, Kaden, Haylee, Grayson, Westin, Colton and Lainey Phillips, Ellie, Preston and Remi Hatcher, Emma and Parker and Anderson Foreman; a brother, Larry Stinnett and wife Lois of Owensboro; a sister, Linda Saltsman and husband Jimmy of Owensboro; and dear friends, Teresa and James West of Utica and Scott Ford of Lebanon, Indiana, who was Darrell’s bone marrow donor that gave him an extra 21 years of life.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, services for Mr. Stinnett will be private. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family of Darrell Stinnett to help them cover medical expenses. These can be made in c/o Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, 900 Old Harford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
