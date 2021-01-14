Darrell Thomas Lee Goins, 77, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at his home. Born Sept. 22, 1943, in Daviess County to the late William Herman Goins and Alma Edna King Goins, Darrell retired from Whirlpool after 38 years. He enjoyed traveling with The Golden Partners, going to auctions and being with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Darrell also was preceded in death by his loving wife of over 43 years, Deloris Ann Bidwell Goins, in 2009; brothers William Herman Goins Jr., Lewis Matthew Goins and Rondell Ray Goins and wife Pearl Mae Midkiff Goins; and brother-in-law Mike Bidwell.
Survivors include his daughter, Michelle “Shelly” (Chuck) Johnson; son Jason (Michelle) Goins; five grandchildren, Jordan Johnson (Jason) Bishop, Madison Johnson, Alicia Roller, Danielle Roller and Jennifer M.R. Goins; three great-grandchildren, Aubrey Bishop, Aleah Payne and Cole Payne; brother Marshall Frederick Goins; in-laws Bob and Barbara Shadwick and Carolyn Bidwell; along with several nieces and nephews
Visitation for Darrell Goins will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, which will be followed by a service with limited attendance. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Those attending the visitation and service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and social distance. For visitation, please enter the doors on the Triplett Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer, 4424 Vogel Road #205, Evansville, IN 47715.
Memories and condolences for the family of Darrell Goins may be left at www.glenncares.com.
