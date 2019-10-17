Darrell W. Howard, 60, of Philpot, passed away on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in Philpot at his farm. He was born June 24, 1959, in Knottsville to the late B.B. and Vivian Hoagland Howard. Darrell was the owner of Howard's Trucking Company. He enjoyed coaching his sons' hockey teams and was an avid hunter and UK fan. Darrell loved spending time at the farm with his family, hunting, fishing, barbequing with a PBR and especially four-wheeling with his granddaughter.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Dr. Sandra Clark Howard; two sons, Raymond Howard ,of Lexington, and Robert Howard, of Owensboro; daughter Rene Howard (Diego Delcarmen), of Knottsville; and one granddaughter, Nevaeh Delcarmen; siblings Sweetman Howard (Shirley), Gary Howard (Ida Mae), Alan Howard (Lenny), Ronnie Howard (Penny), Roger Howard, Jerry Howard (Tammy), Pricilla Haynes (Frankie), Sue Henderson (Bob), Debbie Schofield (Bill) and Ricky Howard; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Browns Valley. Burial will follow in St. Anthony Cemetery. Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. on Thursday with prayers at 6 p.m. and from 9 to 9:30 a.m. on Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Childhood Leukemia Foundation, 807 Mantoloking Road, Brick, New Jersey 08723.
