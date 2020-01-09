Darrell Wayne Gillispie, 66, of Owensboro, entered into heaven on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, after a lengthy battle with kidney disease. Darrell was born March 12, 1953, in South Charleston, West Virginia, to the late James Richard and Helen Louise Smith Gillispie. He followed in his father's footsteps who trained him to be a powerhouse operator at Avtex Fibers in Nitro, West Virginia.
When Avetex Fibers closed, Darrell was hired at the Mountaineer Power Plant in New Haven, West Virginia. This opportunity ultimately led to a job transfer to Owensboro with the newly opened Indiana/Michigan power plant in Rockport, where he worked until he retired in 2010. Darrell was a member of Walnut Memorial Baptist Church, where he began a friendship with Drexel Dorris who became more like a brother to him. Darrell loved being active in the church choir and served as a deacon until his illness began to hinder his participation. He also enjoyed music, dancing, sporty cars, the St. Louis Cardinals, bowling and playing corn hole. Darrell loved his family especially his wife of 48 years, Cathy. He took great pleasure in the time he got to spend with his children, grandchildren and extended family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Gillispie also was preceded in death by a son, Lesley Wayne Gillispie in 1997; brothers Larry Escue and James "Bucky" Gillispie; sisters Ingrid Gillispie, Robin Rider and Connie Escue.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Cathy Hedrick Gillispie; daughter Angela Brown (Chad), Wesley Gillispie (DeeAnna); eight grandchildren, Mackenzie Brown, Logan Brown (Sara), Jacob Brown (Mary), Emily Brown (Jonah), Kaleigh Gillispie, Christopher Gillispie, Jewell Hodges (Logan) and Blake Hodges; five great-great-grandchildren: Addalyn, Hunter, Lilly, Brooklyn and Rhett Brown; sisters Tina Gillispie Payne and Christine Gillispie Southall; and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life for Darrell Gillispie will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Walnut Memorial Baptist Church where visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Heartford House/Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3914 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Darrell Gillispie may be left at www.glenncares.com.
