GREENVILLE — Darren Wayne Randolph, 53, of Greenville, died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at 3:39 a.m. at his home. He was a fork lift operator at Carhartt.
Survivors include his daughter, Whitley Baxter; son, Jordan Randolph and brothers, Danny Randolph and Tim Randolph.
Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: New Harmony Cemetery. Visitation: After 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Attendees should wear face masks. Family and friends who are attending the visitation or funeral service, and capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
Commented