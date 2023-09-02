Darryl “Bobo” Shumaker, 55, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Chicago, Illinois to the late Theotis and Luvina Holmes Shumaker. Bobo and his family faced the challenge of his autism. Although his formal education was limited, he had a special grasp of numbers. His family will hold on to many memories, some of them involving Bobo’s enjoyment of cooking. He also enjoyed TV shows and was an avid fan of Law and Order.
Bobo is survived by three brothers, Bobby Shumaker, Daniel Shumaker, and Gerald Shumaker, and nieces and nephews, Danessa, DaTonya, Daniel, II, CaMaya, Lashalya, Grace, and Brooklyn.
A visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Messages and condolences for the family may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented