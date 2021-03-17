GEORGETOWN — Darryl Hall Morris, 72, of Georgetown, died peacefully on Friday, March 12, 2021, with his three daughters at his side. Born Sept. 19, 1948, in Lexington, he was the son of the late Herschel and Audrey Morris. Darryl was a chemical engineer and lab manager at W.R. Grace in Owensboro. He was also a lifelong model railroader and had an extensive collection of Lionel trains. He knew no strangers and delighted in helping others.
Left behind to cherish his memory are his daughters, Eva (Steve) Rouse of Louisville, Carolyn (Will) Pugh of Seattle and Kelly Moore of Lexington; five grandchildren, Matthew Rouse, Clara, Annabelle and Bethany Pugh and Sam Moore; sister Janinne (Dave) Johnson; cousin Gayle Hart, and a large group of extended family and friends.
Services will be private with a celebration of life to be held at a future date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Honor Flight Bluegrass, an association that was very special to Darryl and his family.
Commented