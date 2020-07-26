INDIANAPOLIS — Darryl Keith “Chief” Hunter Sr., 58, of Indianapolis, went home to be with the Lord on July 20, 2020. Darryl Hunter was born May 15, 1962, in Indianapolis to the late Harold “Sonny” Hunter and Elizabeth May Barlow. He was also preceded in death by brothers Larry Hunter, Tony Hunter and Herald Crenshaw; and sisters Rachel Hunter, Ida May Jones and Beverly Barlow. Darryl came to Owensboro as a young boy. He graduated from Owensboro Senior High School, where he played basketball and ran track and field. After high school, he played basketball at Kentucky Wesleyan College for a year. He enjoyed all sports, along with fishing, music and having fun with friends.
Survivors include a son, Darryl Keith Hunter Jr. (Emily) of Henderson; a daughter, Inglish Lacey Hunter of Owensboro; a grandson, Devin Hunter of Henderson; granddaughters Braelyn McKenzie, Kasha Hunter, Layla Hunter of Henderson and Italee Hunter of Owensboro; brothers Kevin Hunter, Jonathan Hunter of Indianapolis and James Hunter of Owensboro; significant other Roslyn Moore of Indianapolis; and a host of other relatives and many friends.
Viewing services will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at Jerusalem Temple (2125 East 54th Street) in Indianapolis. Burial will be held at noon at Sutherland Park Cemetery (4140 Millersville Road) in Indianapolis. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for both Darryl’s visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
Commented