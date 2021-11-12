LEITCHFIELD — Darryl L. Coffey, 83, of Leitchfield, passed away Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. He was born Oct. 9, 1938, in Owensboro to the late Sherman and Virginia Dillman Coffey. Darryl was a graduate of Daviess County High School Class of ‘56. Darryl started his career with Lincoln Income Life and sold insurance for nearly 50 years before retiring. He was a member of New Life Assembly of God and enjoyed fellowship with his church family. Darryl was a 62-year member and past master of Utica Lodge #742, F&AM of Kentucky. He was also a 50-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star of Kentucky. Darryl was an avid dog lover and will be sorely missed by his best friend, Ruger. He loved being outdoors, especially deer hunting with his son, Glenn. Darryl cherished the time spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He relished his social outings, particularly going out to eat with his sister, Donna. Darryl was a good-hearted person and always willing to help anyone he could.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Gay Spicer and her husband Ben; and his brother-in-law, CA Maurer.
Darryl is survived by Corene L. Coffey; his children, Kathryn C. (Bill) Raymer, Leah Gaye C. (Danny) Houghton, Lynette C. (Montie) Clough and Glenn P. (Carol) Coffey; his stepdaughter, Anne (Steve) Woolwine-Philpott; 14 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; his sister, Donna C. Maurer; one niece; three nephews; and several great-nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with a Masonic service beginning at 5 p.m. All are welcome to attend. Visitation will also be from 10 a.m. to noon Monday with the service beginning at noon at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Masonic Lodge of Utica #742, 1110 E. Harmons Ferry Road, Utica, KY 42376.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Darryl L. Coffey may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
