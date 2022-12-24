Darryl W. Kirk, 55, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro. He was born Jan. 16, 1967, in Hammond, Indiana to the late Vernon Kirk and Linda Louis McKinney. He enjoyed being outdoors, walking park trails, fishing, and riding his motorcycle.
Aside from his parents he is preceded in death by his two brothers, Ronnie Ray Kirk and William “Tommy” Kirk.
He is survived by his four children, Aaron Michael Kirk, Christopher Allen Kirk, David Wayne Kirk, and Breanna Kirk; two grandchildren, Tyler Shane McClure and Cooper Lee Norman; and two brothers, Sam Lindsay and Vernan Michael Kirk.
Services are private for Darryl Kirk.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memories and condolences for the family of Darryl Kirk may be left at www.glenncares.com.
