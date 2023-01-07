GREENVILLE — Darryl Wade “Big Dog” McIntosh, 63, of Greenville, died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville. He was born Oct. 24, 1959, in Greenville, the son of the late Freeman McIntosh and Ruby Nell Sears McIntosh. He was a substance abuse counselor for 35 years, and he loved people and his family. He enjoyed playing the keyboard, and his piano playing touched many people, as he played for churches and at home.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Gail McIntosh; two sons, Doug Nantz and Tommy (Barbara) Nantz; daughter, Melissa (Darren) Webster; five grandsons, Bailey Morris, Zach Morris, Tristen Nantz, Dylan Nantz, and Caden Nantz; two great-grandsons, Wyatt and Kieran; one great-granddaughter, Everly; one brother, Jeff (Christy) McIntosh; and one nephew, Brandon McIntosh.
Services will be private. Gary’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
There will be no visitation.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
Commented