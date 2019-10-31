Darryl Wayne Self, 71, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Sept. 6, 1948, in Daviess County to the late Harold Eugene and Dorothy Sublett Self. He retired from IBEW Local 1701.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Sonny, Gary, Glenn and Byron Self; and a sister, Sharon Gail Self.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Sandra Self; son Andrew Self (Victoria); daughters Carrie Harris (Don), Hannah Weller (David) and Mollie Self; grandsons Damien Jon Michael Moore, Daymon Weller and Maddox Self; granddaughters Daria Moore, Lillie Self-Miller, Tinsleigh Self and Scarlett Self; and a sister, Gayla Westerfield (Byron).
Private family services will be at a later date. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
