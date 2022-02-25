ROSINE — Darya Raley Spencer, 78, of Rosine, went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, surrounded by her family at Essex Nursing Center in Louisville. She was born on Sunday, September 5, 1943, in Rosine. Mrs. Spencer retired from Ohio County government and was a member of the Rosine United Methodist Church.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ned Spencer; and three siblings, Fred Raley, Barbara Mitchell, and Marsha Reeves.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, two sons, Charlie (Tammy) Hall of Elizabethtown and Jeff Sewell (Tammy Willis) of Louisville; three grandchildren, Tamber Sewell, Madison Hall, and Bailey Hall; two brothers, David Raley of Horse Branch and Paul Raley of Beaver Dam; and two sisters, Jill (Ray) Alingh of Cromwell and Mary Rice of Owensboro.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with Rev. Mike Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Friends may visit with Mrs. Spencer’s family from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
The family requests expression of sympathy take the form of donations to, Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Kentucky & Southern Indiana Chapter, Kaden Tower, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205-3284.
Online condolences may be left at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
