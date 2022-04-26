Dave Baker, 81, died at home April 22, 2022, from renal cancer. He was born in Louisville November 23, 1940, to David L. Baker and Evelyn Beville Baker Woods.
Dave returned to Kentucky in 2001 after retiring from the University of Wyoming and the University of Louisville, where he served as legal counsel. He settled in Owensboro, where he pursued his interests in reading, researching, and writing, including family histories, and the history of Kosmosdale, the cement company town that was his childhood home, among other wide-ranging topics.
He leaves behind to mourn the loss of his unfailing kindness, generous spirit, and quick wit his wife of 36 years, Sara Martin; his son, David Baker III; his daughter, Margaret Anne Bake; his stepson, Simon Prestigiacomo; his sister, Margaret Harshfield; his brother, Jim (Regenia) Woods; and grandchildren, Kody, Emie, and Sam Prestigiacomo, as well as numerous family and friends.
His ashes will be buried in Louisville alongside his family.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
The family would like to thank Jamison Hughes and the caring people of Hospice of Western Kentucky for easing his final days.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences may be offered at www.glenncares.com.
Commented