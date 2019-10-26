PLEASANT HILL -- Dave Eby, 72, of the Pleasant Hill Community near Beech Grove, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. David Leslie Eby was born May 14, 1947, in Pigeon, Michigan, to the late Edwin Leslie and Marie Eleanor Kirk Eby and was married to the former Kathryn Ann Faith Aug. 7, 1984. Dave was a skilled carpenter working for Owensboro Planing Mill and Neal Tong Remodeling and retiring as maintenance manager from Mount St. Joseph. He was a member and deacon of Grace Reformed Baptist Church in Owensboro and a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War. In addition to his parents, Dave was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Eby.
Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Kathy Eby; a son, Allen Eby (Julie Faulkner) of Old Hickory, Tennessee; a daughter, Celia Jacobus (Enoch) of Rome, Georgia; four grandchildren, Sadie Harvey, Alec Jacobus, Rafe Jacobus and Charlie Jacobus; and two sisters, Jeanne Chisena (Rick) of Au Gres, Michigan, and Becky Shrake (Doug) of Mooresville, Indiana.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Joe Wilson, the Rev. Sam Waldron and the Rev. Ben Carlson officiating. Burial will be in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Dave's family from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday and from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Musters in Calhoun.
The Dave Eby family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Covenant Baptist Theological Seminary; 1501 E. 26th St.; Owensboro, KY 42303. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
