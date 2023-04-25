CALHOUN — David A. Sunn, 81, of Calhoun, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Signature Healthcare of Hartford. David Allen Sunn was born Jan. 18, 1942, in Vine Grove to the late John K. and Lillian Field Sunn and was married to the former Reva Gail Jones June 3, 1961. David was the owner and operator of Hayden Insurance Agency in Calhoun and a member of Calhoun Baptist Church where he served as a church deacon. He was a longtime McLean County volunteer fireman, served as the McLean County Central District Fire Chief, and served McLean County Emergency Management Director for several years. David was one of the founding organizers and boosters of McLean County football, actively supported McLean County marching band, serving as their equipment manager for several years, actively supported McLean County Volleyball, and was a promoter of WKU athletics. David was a connoisseur of restaurants and greatly enjoyed going out to eat with both his family and friends. He loved caring for all of his pets.
In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Reva Sunn, who died Jan. 11, 2023, and by his daughter-in-law, Heather Evans Sunn.
Survivors include two daughters, Debra Riggs (Steve) of Calhoun and Shelli Stevenson (Jody) of Calvert City; a son, Bryan Sunn of Calhoun; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Calhoun Baptist Church, with Dr. Richard Sams officiating. Burial will be in Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with David’s family from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday and 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the church.
Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for David’s family.
The David Sunn family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Baptist Church, Benevolence Ministry Fund, P.O. Box 283, Calhoun, KY 42327.
