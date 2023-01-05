David Alan Brown, 70, was escorted Home and granted eternal rest and peace Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Surrounded by loved ones and wrapped in prayer by many, he took his last breath comfortably and with dignity while in the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky at the Heartford House. David was born in Flint, Michigan Feb. 28, 1952, to the late Betty Jean Baker and Buster Ray Brown.
David proudly served his country in Vietnam as an aircraft mechanic for The United States Army.
Upon returning home he continued his hobby of working on cars. Back then, he could tear down and put back together an entire engine in his sleep. He especially enjoyed building and driving muscle cars! It’s been said he would get a little wild behind the wheel of some of those hot rods too. He was blessed to marry the love of his life and during their time together they had two children.
“Big David” had a very large extended family who loved him very much! He had the biggest heart, bubbliest laugh and smile, and a hug that anyone could sink right into. He loved to laugh and make others laugh! He taught us all how to be happy with the simplest of things! If he had some money in his pocket, a cigarette in his hand, a one-bedroom apartment, and a car that ran, he was on top of the world! The only thing better than all of that was the people he loved so dearly, so genuinely. THAT is what gave him purpose! Loving others was his life’s joy! He would give you the shirt off his back and the last penny in his pocket without hesitation! His compassionate, kind, generous soul was his greatest quality!
David leaves behind two children, ‘Little David’ David Brown II (Jayna) and Jessica Hughes (Jamison); four grandchildren, Austin Brown, Taylor Brown, Hudson Hughes, and Campbell Hughes; eight siblings, Larry Ray Brown, Barbara Jean Belson, Linda Sue Tanner, Michael (Micky) Eugene Brown, Gene Ray Brown, Sandra Barr Claycomb, Debra Alexander, and Kenneth Sanson; a host of nieces and nephews; Pamela Baker; Becky Martin; and his large extended Campbell and Oost families.
The funeral service will be 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. The burial with military honors will take place 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 2 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Hospice of Western Kentucky for giving Dad the best care and utmost respect he’d received in many years! Special thanks to Sarah, Christine, and Megan as well as all the members of their teams that made this transition such a peaceful and dignified experience.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of charitable donations made payable to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Brown. Leave your messages of condolence for the family of David Alan Brown and sign his virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented