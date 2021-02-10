CENTRAL CITY — David Alan Owens, 72, of Central City, died at 4:47 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at his home. Mr. Owens was born Dec. 4, 1948, in Henderson. He was a coal miner with Pyro Mining Co., and a member of First Baptist Church in Central City. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carole Ann Owens; and parents James and Dolly Owens.
He is survived by his daughter, Shawn (Scott) Woodson; son Corey (Jessica) Owens; grandchildren Tristen Davis, Drew (Emily) Davis, Megan Woodson and Ben Woodson; great-grandchildren Kaden Davis, Noah Woodson, Isaiah Cantu and Bella Cantu; and brother Jim (Carol) Owens.
Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with the Rev. Chase Thompson officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. Capacity will be limited to comply with current state guidelines.
