David Allen Clouse, 59, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at his residence. He was born Aug. 11, 1960, to Elizabeth Hayden Clouse and the late Wilfred A. Clouse. David worked 28 years at the Glenmore Distillery and loved gardening, hunting and fishing.
Survivors include one son, Justin; two daughters, Chelsey of Princeton, Indiana, and Allison of Waverly; and grandchildren Dillon, Brantley and Devin. He is also survived by a sister, Yvonne (Ken) Woosnam of Utica; five brothers, Steve (Sherry) of Calhoun, Dennis (Karen) and Jeff of Owensboro and Tim (Tina) and Kelly (Stephanie) of Utica; along with several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, with burial at St. Alphonsus Cemetery in Saint Joseph. Care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
Commented