LOUISVILLE — David Allen Cundiff, 64, of Louisville, died Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Essex Nursing & Rehabilitation in Louisville. He was a native of Owensboro. He was a loving son and brother and was preceded in death by his parents, Donald R. Cundiff Sr. and Mary Margaret Stowers Cundiff.
David was disabled at birth. He was cared for by his devoted parents until their deaths and then by his siblings.
He is survived by his brother, Donald R. Cundiff Jr. (Jeri); sister Diane Badstibner (Carl); and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home. A private service and burial will follow at Mount Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery in Ohio County.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff of Essex Nursing & Rehabilitation for their caring and compassionate service to David in his final four months.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
