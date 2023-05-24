David Allen Moore, 65, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, May 19, 2023, at Fordsville Nursing and Rehabilitation in Fordsville. He was born Aug. 31, 1957, in West Louisville to the late John Moore and Nancy Virginia Howard Moore. David worked at Wendall’s Foodland as a stocker. He was of the Pentecostal faith.
David loved to watch T.V., read comic books, and when he got the chance, he loved to travel. He was a hard worker and enjoyed walking everywhere, even with a new car sitting in his driveway. David loved his mother dearly and loved taking care of her in her time of need. He had an infectious laugh, a good heart, and just genuinely cared for everyone.
Along with his parents, David was preceded in death by his brother, Larry Gene Moore and nephew, Nathan Eric Renfrow.
David is survived by his siblings, Ana Sue Renfrow, Patricia (Robert) Eisaman, and William Michael Moore; nieces, Candace Johnson and Charlotte (Earl) Crowe; and nephews, Dustin (Betty) Moore and Phillip Moore.
The funeral service will be 12:30 p.m. Friday, May 26, 2023, at Nickel Ridge Cemetery with the burial to follow. Visitation is 10:30 a.m. until noon Friday, May 26, 2023, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory
