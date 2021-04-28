DRAKESBORO — David Anthony Brooks, 21, of Drakesboro, died Sunday, April 25, 2021. Mr. Brooks was born June 30, 1999, in Muhlenberg County and was a construction worker for Richie’s Construction Co. David attended The Ark of Safety Church.
He is survived by his parents, David and Brandy Brooks Sr.; brother Dylan Capps; sisters Makayla (Oscar) Allen and Katilyn Reynolds; grandparents Rita Capps and Marvin and Patricia Brooks; and nephew Oscar Allen IV.
Services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Bro. Ronnie Brooks and Bro. Kevin Brooks officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Powderly. Visitation will be after 5 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited based upon current state guidelines.
A special thank-you goes to the Jodi Powers of Search and Rescue, Muhlenberg County Sheriff Dept. and the community of Graham.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy be made to the David Brooks Memorial Fund, Tucker Funeral Home, 113 N. Third St., Central City, KY 42330.
