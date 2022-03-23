David Anthony Eberhardt, 70, of Owensboro, passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at the Western Kentucky Veterans Center in Hanson, after a lengthy battle against Parkinson’s / Lewy Body Dementia. He was born on December 3, 1951, in Daviess County to the late Joseph Kenneth Eberhardt Sr. and Anne Hornbeck Eberhardt. David worked for Texas Gas for 20 years and honorably served in the United States Army for 42 years. His greatest joys in life were his children and grandchildren, followed closely by his service to his country. He was extremely proud to serve and loved being a soldier.
Throughout his life, he was an avid bodybuilder and ran several marathons. He was a very generous man who would go out of his way to help anyone in need. David was a devout Catholic and a longtime member of Blessed Mother Catholic Church.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Joe, Jim, and John Eberhardt.
David is survived by his children, Eric Eberhardt of North Dakota, Kristi Blue of Owensboro, Adam Eberhardt of Colorado, and Mendel Eberhardt of Florida; several grandchildren; and siblings, Betty Eberhardt Hill, Linda Eberhardt, and Bob Eberhardt.
The funeral service for David will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with Bro. Bill Bursztynski officiating. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank the staff at Western Kentucky Veterans Center for the tremendous love and care they showed their dad over the last four years.
Memories and condolences for the family of David Eberhardt may be left at www.glenncares.com.
