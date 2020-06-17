David Anthony Shelton “Taz,” 58, of Owensboro went to be with the Lord on his mother’s birthday, June 12, 2020. He was born in Owensboro on Feb. 7, 1962, to Bertha “BJ” Alvey Shelton and the late Elmer Shelton. David was retired from the Millwright local 1080. He was a member of the Eagles club 4168, and was a member of the Catholic faith. David was a UK fan, an avid hunter, and a NASCAR fan. He enjoyed playing his guitar, camping, golfing, cooking, and being with his family and friends.
Along with his father, Elmer Shelton, David is preceded in passing by his grandparents, Elmer and Anna Alvey, and Elise “G.G.” Shelton.
David is survived by his wife of eight years, Nancy Basham Shelton; one brother, Stephen (Vicki) Shelton; one nephew, Stephen Anthony Shelton; one niece, Brandi Whitfield; two stepchildren, Thomas Daniels, and Michelle Clark; eight stepgrandchildren; four stepgreat-grandchildren; and his favorite dog companion, Buster.
Services will be 10 a.m. Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, with Fr. John Vaughan officiating. Burial will follow at Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. on Thursday and again on Friday from 9 to 10 a.m. An Eagles Ceremony will take place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Prayers will be at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the David Anthony Shelton “Taz” Memorial Fund, c/o Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory; 519 Locust St., Owensboro, Kentucky 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Shelton.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of David Anthony Shelton “Taz” and sign his virtual guest book by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented