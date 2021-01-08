HARTFORD — David Arthur Myers, 78, of Hartford, died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Signature Healthcare of Hartford. David was born in Ohio County to the late Theodore and Marian Nabours Myers. He was a retired teacher, having taught at Seventh Day Adventist Church Schools, and he also worked in Seventh Day Adventist Hospital and Health Food Store.
Survivors include his son, Stephen Myers of Owensboro; a brother, John (Martha) Myers of Beaver Dam; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Dennis Rogers officiating. Burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Due to state requirements, we are limited to 50% of our seating capacity, and face masks are required.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbros
Commented