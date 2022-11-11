ROCKPORT — David B. Moore, 77, of Rockport, passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022. He was born in Owensboro to the late Herman and Ernestine Talley Moore.
David was a U.S. Navy Veteran and served in Vietnam. His 12 years of service included service at the Naval Intelligence Command in Alexandria, Virginia. In addition to various forms of learning, he earned a bachelor’s degree from Brescia University. He became a manager at Swedish Match where he retired after 26 years of service. David was a member of the American Legion Post #0200. He was skilled in carpentry and enjoyed riding motorcycles and camping. David was well traveled, having been to many states and several countries. Most of all, he loved spending time with family, especially the grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Lynda Moore, in 2018.
David is survived by a son, David Moore II (Holly) of Rockport; a grandson, David Moore III (Gabby) of Ohio County; granddaughter, Katie Moore of Ohio County; great-granddaughters, Brooklyn Grace Moore and Lynda Sue Moore; siblings, Sandra Hardin of Newburgh, Indiana, Alicia Spangler (Eric) of Owensboro, and James Moore (Polly) of Bowling Green.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday, November 14, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 135 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd, Louisville, KY 40202.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
